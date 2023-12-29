Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,276 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 272.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 371,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 271,750 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,987,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,210,000 after acquiring an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,918,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 17,659.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 144,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 143,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of PFEB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 216,207 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

