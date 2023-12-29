Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,276 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS PFEB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.66. 216,207 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

