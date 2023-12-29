Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,468 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,726,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $253.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

