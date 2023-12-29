Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,514 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 163,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -252.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

