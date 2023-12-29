Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,523 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Invst LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 84,567 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,380,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. 904,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,734. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

