Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,581 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in International Business Machines by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.6% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

IBM traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.95. The stock had a trading volume of 683,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,911. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

