Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 870 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 73.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,528,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,974 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 308,935 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 673,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 91,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 632,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 73,289 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 29.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 109,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 38,918 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $576.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.