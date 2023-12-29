Lior Golan Sells 30,000 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,690,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taboola.com alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $122,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $83,980.17.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Lior Golan sold 3,798 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $14,736.24.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $121,200.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Lior Golan sold 305 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $1,220.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Lior Golan sold 915 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $3,660.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $120,600.00.

Taboola.com Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.35 on Friday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.63 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taboola.com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.