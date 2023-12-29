Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.11

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
Lithium & Boron Technology Stock Up 2,516,099,900.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.
