Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Shares Down 3.6%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF)'s stock price traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.41. 21,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 43,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Lithium Chile Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

