Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,300 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the November 30th total of 1,229,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Lithium Ionic in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Lithium Ionic Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company's flagship properties include a 100% ownership in the Itinga lithium project that comprises seven mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares in the prolific Aracuai lithium province; and the Salinas project located in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state.
