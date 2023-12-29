Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,400 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $218.75. 52,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $279.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,756,225. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

