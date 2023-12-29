Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,800 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $55,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.39. The stock had a trading volume of 160,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

