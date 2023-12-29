Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 250 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $623.58. 186,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,766. The business has a 50 day moving average of $557.99 and a 200 day moving average of $520.81. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.