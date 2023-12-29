Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in American International Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 570,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,302. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $68.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

