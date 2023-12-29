Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.44. 830,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

