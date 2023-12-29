Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $157.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.77. The stock has a market cap of $424.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

