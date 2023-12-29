Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $236,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $121,096,000 after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $147.13. 335,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,250. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

