Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.35. 85,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,105. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $176.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.57 and its 200 day moving average is $147.48.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.54.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

