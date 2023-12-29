Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,263 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $200,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

AKAM traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,641. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $120.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average is $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.