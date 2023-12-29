Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,116.81. The stock had a trading volume of 796,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,630. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $548.01 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $971.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $901.60.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

