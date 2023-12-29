Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,242 shares of company stock worth $2,683,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

