Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.8 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,324,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,206,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $265.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

