Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,514 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.54. The stock had a trading volume of 963,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.03 and a 1-year high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

