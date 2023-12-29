Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

BMY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $51.13. 4,023,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,296,075. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76. The company has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

