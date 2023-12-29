Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $11.94 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.89. 2,442,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,135,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.38. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

