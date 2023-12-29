Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 854,048 shares of company stock worth $197,823,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.15. 1,255,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,455,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $254.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.36 and a 52 week high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

