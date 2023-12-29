Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.41 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 179,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,118,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IPG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.45. 1,012,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,891. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

