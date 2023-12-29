Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,004 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 102.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after buying an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,386,000 after buying an additional 1,267,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.57. 514,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 495,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,515,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 495,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,515,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,080 shares of company stock valued at $932,915 in the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

