Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,985 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $57.83. 5,123,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,510. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

