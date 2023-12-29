Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.68 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 818,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,908. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $93.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.