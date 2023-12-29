Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.81 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,046. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

