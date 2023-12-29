Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Lam Research by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $784.18. 183,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $695.30 and a 200-day moving average of $665.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $407.27 and a one year high of $801.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

