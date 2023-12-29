Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 196.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. 459,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

