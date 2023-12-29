Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $4.64 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 64.3% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 161.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,376,000 after buying an additional 773,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.21. 288,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,311. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $105.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.