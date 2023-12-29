Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $4.92 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,829 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.54. 261,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,019 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

