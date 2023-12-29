Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after purchasing an additional 163,437 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

MCHP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.01. 661,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.