Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $469.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,086. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $514.06. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $465.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.82.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.