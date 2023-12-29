Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $6.46 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.11% of Atkore worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 93.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 23.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Trading Down 1.4 %

ATKR traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.93. 94,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.06.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

