Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $6.68 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,569.71. The company had a trading volume of 36,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,606.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2,541.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

