Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

CMCSA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. 4,669,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,690,098. The stock has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

