Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $8.47 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,754 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

NYSE:WSM traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.15. 137,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,706. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $209.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average of $152.10.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

