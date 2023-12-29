Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after buying an additional 134,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,538,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,011 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.53. The company had a trading volume of 117,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,749. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $180.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.50. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,697 shares of company stock worth $2,074,575 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

