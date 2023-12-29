Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $946.51. 96,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,363. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $958.19 and its 200-day moving average is $943.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

