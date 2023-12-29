Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $156,126,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,087,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Kroger Trading Up 0.4 %

KR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. 990,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.