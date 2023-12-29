Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.4 %

PCAR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.47. 277,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,623. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.64 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

