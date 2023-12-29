Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.22. 32,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

