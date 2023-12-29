Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.34. 1,852,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,886. The firm has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

