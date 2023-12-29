Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.44 and a 200-day moving average of $190.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $240.68.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

