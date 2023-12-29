Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Stock Down 1.0 %

KLA stock traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $580.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,298. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

